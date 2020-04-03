Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 3, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 3, 2020
arrowPress Releases
April 3, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Atari VCS system architect Rob Wyatt is suing Atari over missed payments

Atari VCS system architect Rob Wyatt is suing Atari over missed payments

April 3, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
April 3, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Rob Wyatt, the system architect behind the original Xbox, is suing Atari for failing to pay him for the work he did on the company's retro VCS console. 

Wyatt had been hired to oversee creation of the Atari VCS, but cut ties with the company in October 2019 and said Atari hadn't paid him in over six months.

In an interview posted at the time, he explained he fully intended to "see the project through to the end," but the missed payments left him "little choice other than to pursue other opportunities." Atari refused to comment on what it described as "an isolated matter under dispute."

Now, six months on from his departure, Wyatt has taken the matter further and filed a lawsuit against the company over an alleged breach of contract and defamation. 

As spotted by VentureBeat, the lawsuit was filed in federal court in Colorado and claims Atari owes Tin Giant precisely $261,720 in missed payments. It also alleges that Atari falsely blamed the delayed launch of the console on Tin Giant, when it fact "Atari's own mismanagement of the console project that was the cause of or reason for the delayed launch." 

The throwback machine was initially unveiled under the 'Ataribox' moniker in 2017, before eventually being rebranded as a hybrid retro-slash-current-gen console called the Atari VCS.

The VCS was originally slated to ship in 2019, but after that proposed date came and went Atari instead promised to launch the console in 2020.

Related Jobs

The United Sates Army War College
The United Sates Army War College — Carlisle , Pennsylvania, United States
[04.03.20]
PROFESSOR OF STRATEGIC GAME DESIGN
Game Closure
Game Closure — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.03.20]
Backend Engineer
Game Closure
Game Closure — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.03.20]
Senior Game Engineer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[04.03.20]
Experienced Game Developer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image