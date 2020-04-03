Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 3, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 3, 2020
arrowPress Releases
April 3, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: COVID-19 could delay Amazon's cloud-based gaming platform into 2021

Report: COVID-19 could delay Amazon's cloud-based gaming platform into 2021

April 3, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
April 3, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Newsbrief: Amazon has its own take on a Google Stadia-like cloud-based game service in the works, currently code named Project Tempo, but sources speaking to the New York Times say COVID-19 may keep it from going live this year as planned.

Like Stadia, GeForce Now, and other entries into the cloud-based gaming space, Amazon's secretive Project Tempo would allow players to stream gameplay from a remote datacenter directly to their local machines, though Amazon has yet to share much about exactly what the service would offer. 

According to the NYT's sources, the Project Tempo team had planned to debut an early version of the service in 2020, but unspecified coronavirus disruptions could push that release back into 2021.

That tidbit comes as part of a larger story the New York Times published on Amazon’s years-long game development dealings, and its upcoming releases like Crucible which have also seen a handful of recent delays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[04.03.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Novato, California, United States
[04.02.20]
Online Software Engineer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Foothill Ranch, California, United States
[04.02.20]
Senior Software Engineer
Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[04.02.20]
Senior Online Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image