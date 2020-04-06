Analgesic has open-sourced its 'Zelda-like' adventure game Anodyne

Analgesic Productions has open-sourced its 'Zelda-like' action adventure title Anodyne.

The studio has uploaded the game's source code, art, level editor, and music to Github, and implored fans to create mods, fan games, sprite webcomics, and whatever else they can dream up.

Although anybody is free to browse the game assets and code base, Analgesic noted that only paid owners of Anodyne may download and use game assets. The source code, however, has been opened up to everyone.

Explaining the move on Twitter, Anodyne developer Melos Han-Tani said they hoped it would be a valuable learning tool for creatives keen to understand a bit more about the world of game development -- and perhaps even create something similar.

"Eight years ago there weren't many guides on doing a game like this. I had to ask for help on the engine's forums a lot. If you love Anodyne and want to see how anything works -- you should be able to now," they wrote.

Those interested in using the source code can find out more about licensing and actually running the code in the Github repository, while Analgesic has also offered to answer specific questions over on Discord.