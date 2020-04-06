Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

After over 800 weeks of releases, Ubisoft is ending work on new Rocksmith DLC

April 6, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Ubisoft’s Rocksmith team is getting to work on something new, and ending the creation of new Rocksmith DLC as a result.

The shift marks the end of quite a reign as the team has so far released DLC song packs across 383 weeks (for a total of 1570 songs) since the guitar-teaching rhythm game series got its start in 2011.

“For over a decade, we’ve watched players learn, grow, and constantly surprise us with your talent, creativity, and eagerness to help one another reach your goals,” reads a post from the team. “We truly could not be more proud to play a part in this guitar journey with you.”

Despite switching focus to a new, yet unannounced project, the Rocksmith team notes they plan to keep up with community events like regular developer streams and, eventually, updates on what they’ve got in the works.

