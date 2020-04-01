Video: Writing great ensemble casts (instead of lone heroes) in games

In this 2020 GDC virtual talk, Die Gute Fabrik's Hannah Nicklin discusses the key techniques, challenges and potential of writing for ensemble casts compared to 'heroes' tales' in video games.

It was a great talk about an under-discussed subject in games, which are dominated by lone wolf hero tropes. In her concise walkthrough Nicklin offered practical advice on how to design and write games with compelling multi-character narratives, using great examples from her own work and others.

If you missed the live broadcast last month, don't miss your chance to now watch Nicklin's talk completely free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

