Get a job: Join the Infinity Ward team as a Technical Multiplayer Designer

April 6, 2020 | By Staff
Programming, Design, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

MP Game Designer (Scripter), Infinity Ward

Location: Woodland Hills, California

Infinity Ward, developer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, is seeking an experienced Technical Multiplayer Designer that is looking to create innovative gameplay systems, fun over the top game-modes and visceral in-game moments for an exciting new project. Applicants should have the ability to show game-modes or gameplay systems that you have personally scripted for an existing title or personal project.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Work daily to improve the quality of our multiplayer experience through play-sessions and feedback.
  • Think like a Programmer to solve problems and accomplish a vision.
  • Write gameplay script to provide player passives, build unique player equipment, manage player inventory, track player stats, define gameplay rules, manage player progression and more.
  • Provided high-level direction: own a feature or feature set from start to finish. This includes fleshing out the design and then requesting all needed audio, art, animation, vfx and code. Continue to iterate on the design and integrate these requested items as they come in.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Minimum of three 3 years of game industry experience as a Scripter or Programmer.
  • Knowledge and prior experience with a C style programming or scripting language.
  • Strong game design skills:  Applicants must be able to intelligently discuss the strengths and weaknesses of recent games and be able to list techniques used to make fun FPS combat.
  • Ability to collaborate well with your team.
  • Efficient at prioritizing to meet deadlines.
  • Communicate progress with the Directors well and frequently.

BONUS POINTS:

  • MP debugging experience.
  • Computer Science degree.
  • History of playing a variety of game genres both digital and not.

Note: If your strength is on the technical side and you’re looking to make a shift from Engineering to Design we want to hear from you!

Interested? Apply now.

