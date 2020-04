Newsbrief: Animal Crossing: New Horizons surpassed 2.6 million physical sales in Japan after just 10 days on shelves.

That's according to Famitsu's monthly sales estimates for March 2020 (via Siliconera), and comes shortly after New Horizons reportedly set a new Switch launch sales record in the region by selling over 1.8 million copies in three days.

It'll be interesting to see how Famistu's estimates compare to Nintendo's official numbers, which should be revealed alongside the company's full-year earnings report on May 7, 2020.