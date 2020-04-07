SteelSeries acquires game audio software developer A-Volute

Danish peripheral maker SteelSeries has acquired game audio software developer A-Volute for an undisclosed fee.

Founded in 2004, A-Volute is best known for creating a range of 3D sound processing solutions, and is the owner of immersive audio tool Nahimic.

Its software has previously been used by brands like MSI, Dell, and Gigabyte in a wide range of gaming PCs and headsets, and will now allow SteelSeries to bolster its own software platform and hardware lines.

"A-Volute’s software development roadmap includes unique and relevant features that fit strongly with SteelSeries’ current and envisaged offering for its SteelSeries Engine platform," reads a press release.

"Acquiring A-Volute’s talented engineering team will significantly accelerate SteelSeries’ vision for its gaming software platform. Additionally, A-Volute’s existing customer base, including leading gaming laptop manufacturers, is a strong testament to the quality of their current solutions."

The deal is expected to close in Spring 2020.