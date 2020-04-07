Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 7, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 7, 2020
arrowPress Releases
April 7, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Japanese game rating board CERO suspends operations due to COVID-19

Japanese game rating board CERO suspends operations due to COVID-19

April 7, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
April 7, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Japanese entertainment rating organization CERO (Computer Entertainment Rating Agency) will be shutting down for a month as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The company explained its staff will be unable to review submissions from home, and will therefore be suspending all operations until at least May 6, 2020.

It's a decision that could lead to some game delays in the region, with all home console titles in Japan requiring a CERO rating before launch -- similar to how PEGI and ESRB ratings work in Europe and North America. 

"The government declared state of emergency regarding COVID-19, and the Governor of Tokyo asked people to refrain from going outside until May 6. Since reviewers visit our office to conduct review, it is not possible for our staff and reviewer to work from home," reads a CERO statement.

"For this reason, all operations, including review (including those under review), will be suspended from today until May 6. All staff will be on standby at home, and the office will be closed during this time. We will announce the resumption of business on our website.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you, and thank you for your understanding."

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.07.20]
Senior Gameplay Designer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.07.20]
Gameplay Designer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.07.20]
Audio Designer
Skyhook Games
Skyhook Games — Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
[04.06.20]
Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image