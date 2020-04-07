Japanese game rating board CERO suspends operations due to COVID-19

Japanese entertainment rating organization CERO (Computer Entertainment Rating Agency) will be shutting down for a month as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company explained its staff will be unable to review submissions from home, and will therefore be suspending all operations until at least May 6, 2020.

It's a decision that could lead to some game delays in the region, with all home console titles in Japan requiring a CERO rating before launch -- similar to how PEGI and ESRB ratings work in Europe and North America.

"The government declared state of emergency regarding COVID-19, and the Governor of Tokyo asked people to refrain from going outside until May 6. Since reviewers visit our office to conduct review, it is not possible for our staff and reviewer to work from home," reads a CERO statement.

"For this reason, all operations, including review (including those under review), will be suspended from today until May 6. All staff will be on standby at home, and the office will be closed during this time. We will announce the resumption of business on our website.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you, and thank you for your understanding."