The ESA isn't planning to replace E3 2020 with a digital event

The ESA isn't planning to replace E3 2020 with a digital event

April 7, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
April 7, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing

The Entertainment Software Association isn’t planning on filling the void left by E3 2020’s cancellation with a comparable digital summer event, and is instead offering up website space to exhibitors interested in hosting digital presentations.

An ESA representative speaking to GameSpot cited disruption from COVID-19 as the reason for the most recent shift in summer plans after saying after the initial cancellation that it was exploring the possibility of hosting an “online experience” in lieu of this year’s traditional show.

“Given the disruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be presenting an online E3 2020 event in June,” reads a portion of statement. “Instead we will be working with exhibitors to promote and showcase individual company announcements, including on www.E3expo.com, in the coming months.”

A handful of usual E3 participants like Microsoft and Ubisoft immediately announced plans to host digital events and experiences after the show’s cancellation last month, though some like Bethesda have said that COVID-19 makes it difficult to put such a digital replacement together for June.

The ESA also tells GameSpot that it is planning a “reimagined E3 that will highlight new offerings and thrill our audiences” for 2021 but declined to comment on rumors from over the weekend (via GamesIndustry.biz) that next year’s event is scheduled for June 15-17, 2021.

