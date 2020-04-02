Video: Overcoming creative block on Super Crush KO

In this 2020 GDC virtual talk, DrinkBox Studios' Gabby DaRienzo talks about her experience with a year-long creative block and how it affected her work on Super Crush KO.

It was an illuminating talk in which DaRienzo spoke frankly about what tools and practices worked for her in overcoming her burnout and provided advice for other game developers who may deal with creative block in the future.

If you missed seeing it live last month, now's your chance to watch it via the official GDC YouTube channel!

