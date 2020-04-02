Get a job: Be a Gameplay Designer at Remedy Entertainment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Espoo, Finland

Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Control, Quantum Break, Max Payne, Alan Wake and Death Rally, and one of the leading independent game studios in the world, is now looking for a Gameplay Designer for a key role working on Remedy’s projects.

If you like the idea of working on a AAA title, taking ownership of multiple game systems, driving them through concept to final implementation in production levels and being responsible for their final quality in the hands of our passionate players, then this job is for you!

Responsibilities

Under direction from the Lead Gameplay Designer and Game Director; design, prototype and script core gameplay features using our proprietary Northlight game engine.

Take responsibility for key gameplay features, driving them from conception through to full implementation and polish

Work with gameplay programmers to develop architecture and systems that allow for the flexible creation of game features using Lua

Assist Mission Designers in designing puzzles, encounters and set pieces using gameplay systems

Assist Technical Designers in creating gameplay entities that can be reused by Mission Designers to improve productivity in content creation

Work with other content disciplines to ensure your features have the various feedback systems required to make in-game cause and effect clear to players

Create both high level feature overviews and technical specifications in order to communicate your ideas with other teams

Plan your work to ensure your features are delivered on time and to an exceptional quality

Requirements and qualifications

Demonstrable previous work as a Gameplay Designer on either player, progression or AI systems for 1st person/3rd person games.

Experience taking at least one (preferably multiple) core features from concept to release

Knowledge and experience working with next-generation 3D level editors (CryEngine, Unreal etc. or internally developed editors)

Knowledge and experience working with scripting languages (Lua, C# etc.) to script prototype game features and level flow / logic

Ability to take criticism from leads, publishers and other team members and channel it into improving the product

Self-motivated and proactive with a dedication to improving your craft and making the best games possible

Dedicated to contributing towards a friendly team environment

An amazing ability to communicate both verbally and in written form (in English)

The ideal candidate will also have

Passion for creating compelling narrative experiences

Prototyping experience (e.g. Unreal/Unity)

An avid player of games, both multiplayer and single player

What is in it for you?

Yes, you get to move to Finland where the quality of life is exceptional and cost of living is affordable

Moving to a new country can be intimidating, but our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we’ll take care of everything else

You will be offered competitive compensation with a bonus system

We work hard, but at Remedy we believe in a great work life balance. Happy people work better. In Finland you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation every year. This is on top of public holidays and other special occasions

Above all, you get to work on awesome, unique video games that the global audience is interested in at a studio where your input is valued. We try our hardest to keep our team sizes and the work load sensible, so your contributions feel valuable

To apply, please fill in the application form with your CV and other information relevant to the position.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.