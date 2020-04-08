Embracer Group raises $164 million to acquire more studios and publishers

THQ Nordic parent company Embracer Group has raised $164 million through a directed new share issue.

The company has resolved to issue 18.5 million new Class B shares at a price of 89.0 SEK ($8.87 USD) per share, and will use the cash to acquire more game publishers, development studios, and "other assets."

It's only been a few weeks since Embracer Group's last purchase, with the company acquiring French music game developer Voxler for an undisclosed fee through its Koch Media subsidiary.

The holding company also picked up World War Z developer Saber Interactive for an initial $150 million, and prior to that opened a trio of new development studios in Slovakia, the USA, and Sweden.