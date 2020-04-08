Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 8, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 8, 2020
arrowPress Releases
April 8, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Irish studio Vela Games raises $3.1 million to create 'player-first' co-op titles

Irish studio Vela Games raises $3.1 million to create 'player-first' co-op titles

April 8, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
April 8, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Irish developer Vela Games has raised $3.1 million to create 'player-first' multiplayer co-op games. 

As reported by VentureBeat, the cash was raised through a funding round led by London Venture Partners (LVP). As part of the deal, LVP partner Are Mack Growen will join the studio's board of directors.  

Vela was quietly established by a group of former Riot Games and EA developers in 2018, who said they wanted to create "engaging, co-operative games that put players at the heart of the development process."

The Dublin-based studio had already raised $3.82 million to expand its development team with "international talent."

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.08.20]
Senior UX Designer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[04.07.20]
Software Engineer - Generalist
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Foothill Ranch, California, United States
[04.07.20]
Software Engineer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[04.07.20]
.Net Game Tools Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image