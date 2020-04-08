Irish studio Vela Games raises $3.1 million to create 'player-first' co-op titles

Irish developer Vela Games has raised $3.1 million to create 'player-first' multiplayer co-op games.

As reported by VentureBeat, the cash was raised through a funding round led by London Venture Partners (LVP). As part of the deal, LVP partner Are Mack Growen will join the studio's board of directors.

Vela was quietly established by a group of former Riot Games and EA developers in 2018, who said they wanted to create "engaging, co-operative games that put players at the heart of the development process."

The Dublin-based studio had already raised $3.82 million to expand its development team with "international talent."