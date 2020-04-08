Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

N3TWORK aims to help devs tackle UA and growth with $50 million fund

April 8, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Game services provider N3TWORK has detailed a pair of new dev funds that aim to help partnered developers scale their games and, in the case of some standout titles, further grow those titles into businesses.

The first of the two is a $1 million Pilot Fund that’ll inject $10,000 into as many as 100 development teams for a 4-week long user acquisition test using its N3TWORK Scale Platform, with no expectation of reimbursement on N3TWORK’s part.

“The 4-week test program is designed to help us understand how far a certain product can be scaled and whether it has the potential to be successfully turned into a multi-million dollar venture,” reads a press release.

The second fund, N3TWORK’s newly unveiled $50 million Growth Fund, aims to offer publishing agreements to Pilot Fund participants that show promise, and help those games scale up into successful businesses. “If the synergistic effects are there, the end goal of the Growth Fund is to super-scale published apps and turn them into highly profitable app businesses,” explains N3TWORK. "The best performing apps can unlock up to $1.5M in monthly spend if their metrics support these levels of marketing investment.”

