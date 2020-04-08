Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 8, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 8, 2020
arrowPress Releases
April 8, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Stadia will lower default settings to reduce internet strain during COVID-19

Stadia will lower default settings to reduce internet strain during COVID-19

April 8, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
April 8, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online

Google opened its cloud-based game platform Google Stadia up to a much wider audience today, but says that it is aware of the additional strain networks are already facing as more and more people are working and socializing from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In today’s Stadia Pro free trial announcement post, Google notes that it is working toward temporarily reducing Stadia’s default screen resolution from the 4K offered to Stadia Pro subscribers to 1080p. There won’t be any strict limit imposed on streaming resolution, however; those unhappy with the slight downgrade are able to bump their resolution back up to 4K as long as their network speed supports it.

The wording of the note seems to suggest Google hasn’t yet put these restrictions in place and the full announcement doesn’t mention when the change to Stadia’s default settings will take place, though Google notes that “the vast majority of people on a desktop or laptop won’t notice a significant drop in gameplay quality.”

Related Jobs

Game Closure
Game Closure — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.03.20]
Backend Engineer
Game Closure
Game Closure — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.03.20]
Senior Game Engineer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Novato, California, United States
[04.02.20]
Online Software Engineer
Hipster Whale
Hipster Whale — Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
[04.01.20]
Server Engineer (Senior)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image