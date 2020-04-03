Get a job: Blue Marble Health is hiring a Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Altadena, California

Blue Marble Health is an app developer focused on creating fun, immersing, engaging, and motivating digital games/apps for physical and cognitive wellness and rehabilitation. We hope the work we do has deep meaningful impact on our player’s lives and well-being, on the lives of their loved ones, and on the lives of clinicians who care for them.

We are looking for creatively talented and passionate people to join our team. Any applicant should have strong communication skills, know how to work intelligently, have excellent time management skills, be flexible (which includes being receptive to feedback and change of direction if required), accept input from the entire team (including production, research, marketing and senior management) and have the ability to educate the other team members.

The ideal candidate will possess the ability to work independently on their tasks with minimal technical guidance, capable of being an integral part of the product team to deliver a first-class user experience.

To be considered, any applicant MUST be legal to work in the United States and be able to work with us on-site (Pasadena area) once the Stay at Home restrictions have been lifted.

STAFF PROGRAMMER

Required:

3+ years of experience in game programming or a similar field

Experience working with a team

Unity3D game engine experience

Fluency in C#

Experience with multiplatform development (PC, Mac, iOS, Android)

Excellent analytical skills to transform specifications into logical solutions

Strong technical communication skills for participating in design sessions

Proven record of writing clean, well-documented, maintainable code

Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science or equivalent

Working knowledge of the production pipeline in games/apps

Ability to receive and respond to feedback appropriately

Understanding of the importance of deadlines and milestones established by the project leads

Excellent time management skills

Responsibilities

Build and maintain UI systems inside the Unity game engine

Interact with team members (including management, design, engineering, research, documentation, and art) to integrate project components

Debug code

Parse data between our app and our web server

Utilize GIT version control software

Navigate and debug legacy code

Additional Assets

Understanding of common software design patterns

Experience with mobile app publishing (Google Play Store, App Store)

Programming experience with integrating external devices and sensors

Programming experience with web APIs

Experience refactoring legacy code into robust and flexible systems

Experience with Unity’s UI component and animation system

3D camera or animation programming

Bonus Skills

Experience web programming with PHP, MySQL, and jQuery.

