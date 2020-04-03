Get a job: Blue Marble Health is hiring a Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: Altadena, California
Blue Marble Health is an app developer focused on creating fun, immersing, engaging, and motivating digital games/apps for physical and cognitive wellness and rehabilitation. We hope the work we do has deep meaningful impact on our player’s lives and well-being, on the lives of their loved ones, and on the lives of clinicians who care for them.
We are looking for creatively talented and passionate people to join our team. Any applicant should have strong communication skills, know how to work intelligently, have excellent time management skills, be flexible (which includes being receptive to feedback and change of direction if required), accept input from the entire team (including production, research, marketing and senior management) and have the ability to educate the other team members.
The ideal candidate will possess the ability to work independently on their tasks with minimal technical guidance, capable of being an integral part of the product team to deliver a first-class user experience.
To be considered, any applicant MUST be legal to work in the United States and be able to work with us on-site (Pasadena area) once the Stay at Home restrictions have been lifted.
STAFF PROGRAMMER
Required:
- 3+ years of experience in game programming or a similar field
- Experience working with a team
- Unity3D game engine experience
- Fluency in C#
- Experience with multiplatform development (PC, Mac, iOS, Android)
- Excellent analytical skills to transform specifications into logical solutions
- Strong technical communication skills for participating in design sessions
- Proven record of writing clean, well-documented, maintainable code
- Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science or equivalent
- Working knowledge of the production pipeline in games/apps
- Ability to receive and respond to feedback appropriately
- Understanding of the importance of deadlines and milestones established by the project leads
- Excellent time management skills
Responsibilities
- Build and maintain UI systems inside the Unity game engine
- Interact with team members (including management, design, engineering, research, documentation, and art) to integrate project components
- Debug code
- Parse data between our app and our web server
- Utilize GIT version control software
- Navigate and debug legacy code
Additional Assets
- Understanding of common software design patterns
- Experience with mobile app publishing (Google Play Store, App Store)
- Programming experience with integrating external devices and sensors
- Programming experience with web APIs
- Experience refactoring legacy code into robust and flexible systems
- Experience with Unity’s UI component and animation system
- 3D camera or animation programming
Bonus Skills
- Experience web programming with PHP, MySQL, and jQuery.
