Newsbrief: Riot Games’ FPS debut Valorant managed to collect 34 million hours watched in a single day, breaking Twitch’s record for single-day hours watched in a single game category in the process.

It’s quite the debut for Valorant, which launched its closed beta this week. The game also peaked at 1.7 million concurrent viewers during the same time, putting it in second place for peak concurrent views on Twitch (behind the 2019 League of Legends World Championship Finals).