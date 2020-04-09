Sega Europe appoints Tim Heaton as chief studio officer

Sega Europe has appointed Tim Heaton as its new chief studio officer. The veteran exec previously served as Sega Europe's vice president of studios while also working as the studio director at Total War developer Creative Assembly.

In his new role, Heaton will oversee Sega Europe's core development studios including Creative Assembly, Sports Interactive, Amplitude Studos, Hardlight, Relic Entertainment, and the recently acquired Two Point Studios.

According to a press release, that means "driving forward the continuing studio collaboration with a focus on shared skills and learning to further uplift services and quality, while continuing to advise the wider business on all development matters."

With Heaton moving on from Creative Assembly, the studio's former COO Gareth Edmonson will be stepping into the newly vacant studio director role. Moving forward, he'll be tasked with growing the UK studio and overseeing operations across its offices in the UK and Bulgaria.