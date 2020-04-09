Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 9, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 9, 2020
arrowPress Releases
April 9, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sony invests $400 million in Chinese entertainment platform Bilibili

Sony invests $400 million in Chinese entertainment platform Bilibili

April 9, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
April 9, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Sony has invested $400 million into Chinese entertainment platform Bilibili. The deal will see the Japanese console maker grab a 5 percent stake in the company by acquiring 17.3 million newly issued Class Z shares. 

Notably, the pair will also enter into a " business collaboration agreement" when the deal closes to "pursue collaboration opportunities" in the Chinese market, including working on anime and mobile game projects. 

For those unfamiliar with Bilibili, the media sharing platform launched in 2010 and currently attracts around 130 million monthly active users. It hosts to a wide variety of content including videos, live broadcasts, and mobile games, and intends to further diversity its portfolio moving forward. 

"We are excited to partner with Sony, the world’s leader in entertainment and technology. The strategic investment and business cooperation further align our goals to bring best-in-class content offerings and services to our users, as we increase our domestic stronghold in animation and mobile games," commented Bilibili chief exec Rui Chen in a press release.

"We look forward to joining efforts on a broader scale to fulfill the tremendous and growing entertainment needs in China."

Related Jobs

Hipster Whale
Hipster Whale — Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
[04.08.20]
Server Engineer (Senior)
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Los Angeles, California, United States
[04.08.20]
Level Designer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Novato, California, United States
[04.08.20]
SENIOR ENVIRONMENT ARTIST
Health Scholars
Health Scholars — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[04.08.20]
Technical Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image