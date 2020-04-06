Video: A postmortem look at the making of A Short Hike

In this 2020 GDC virtual talk, game maker Adam Robinson-Yu talks about how he decided to put a major project on the back burner in favor of a new prototype, which ultimately became A Short Hike.

It was an in-depth look at the production of an indie darling, and Robinson-Yu spoke frankly about the challenges he faced and the ins and outs of his process during A Short Hike's development.

If you missed seeing it live last month, now's your chance to watch it via the official GDC YouTube channel!

