Blizzard: 'It's too early to know whether BlizzCon 2020 will be feasible'

Blizzard isn’t sure if it’ll be able to host its annual BlizzCon event later on in 2020, but tells fans in an update that it’s keeping an eye on the situation and will share once it’s able to make a decision one way or the other.

In that update, organizers at Blizzard say that the situation surrounding COVID-19 is currently too uncertain to definitively say if the show, planned for this November, will or won’t be happening.

“While we’re all hopeful things will look better later in the year, the bottom line is that at this point it’s too early to know whether BlizzCon 2020 will be feasible,” writes BlizzCon executive producer Saralyn Smith.

“The health of our community, employees, and everyone who helps with the show is our top consideration. It might be a few months before we know for certain if or how we’ll proceed, but as soon as we have a meaningful update, we’ll share it.”

Smith notes that teams are, despite the uncertainty, “actively working to finalize our plans” but doing so with a variety os scenarios and possibilities in mind “not just in terms of the show, but also regarding what the experience would be for” attendees.