Get a job: Control dev Remedy Entertainment is hiring a Sr. UX Designer

Location: Espoo, Finland

We are looking for a Senior UX Designer to join the Vanguard core game development team where you’d be responsible for the creation of memorable gaming experiences through a fluid and consistent user experience in a live multiplayer environment.

Join our Vanguard development team and hop on a one of a kind journey where you will be creating all-new Remedy Entertainment experiences.

As a Senior UX Designer for Vanguard you will work in close collaboration with multiple teams to ensure the best player experience for our players and also help to establish company-wide UX practices and methodologies. This role is an exciting opportunity to be a part of creating a completely new Remedy game but still have the solid support of an experienced team in an established company.

We are looking for a person who has proven experience in user experience design, a strong portfolio to showcase this and a strong interest in games. Your way of working is proactive, systematic and you have great communication skills. We see having previous working experience with multiplayer or games a service as a plus.

Responsibilities

Collaborate with Game Designers on game features and controls to create a fluid and consistent player experience

Come up with simple and user-friendly solutions to complex design problems and usability issues

Design flows and layouts for the game’s user interface

Communicate designs effectively through the use of wireframes, mockups, prototypes, etc.

Implement prototypes of your designs into the game, with support from the developers

Create functional prototypes to iterate designs

Work closely with User Researchers to identify areas of improvement for the game

Help establish and strengthen company-wide UX practices and methodology

What we expect from you

Proven experience as an UX Designer and at least two shipped projects on PC and/or console as an UX Designer or in a similar position

Proficiency with design tools (Sketch, Axure, Balsamiq, etc.)

Knowledge and experience working with scripting languages

Ability to implement UI widgets and features in a game engine

Strong portfolio design projects

Excellent English communication skills

Ideal candidate will also have

Experience with game production pipelines and tools

Working experience with multiplayer games or game as service

Experience with Unreal 4 engine

Interest towards cognitive science and human behaviour

Interest or background in visual design

What's in it for you?

Yes, you get to move to Finland where the quality of life is exceptional and the cost of living is affordable

Moving to a new country can be intimidating, but our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we’ll take care of everything else

You will be offered competitive compensation with a bonus system

We work hard, but at Remedy we believe in a great work life balance. Happy people work better. In Finland you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation every year. This is on top of public holidays and other special occasions

Above all, you get to work on awesome, unique video games that the global audience is interested in at a studio where your input is valued. We try our hardest to keep our team sizes and the work load sensible, so your contributions feel valuable

To apply, please fill in the application form with your CV, portfolio and other information relevant to the position. The position will be filled as soon as a suitable applicant is found.

Interested? Apply now.

