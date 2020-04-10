Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 10, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 10, 2020
arrowPress Releases
April 10, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Obituary: Halo Infinite and Guild Wars 2 lead technical artist Jens Hauch

Obituary: Halo Infinite and Guild Wars 2 lead technical artist Jens Hauch

April 10, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
April 10, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Art

Career technical artist Jens Hauch has passed away at the age of 46.

Coworkers at 343 Industries shared news of his passing on social media this week, alongside a link to a fundraiser set up by friends and teammates to help cover expenses and support his family.

"Jens was a much-loved member of our 343 Industries family, and we will deeply miss his warm and generous spirit...and his radiant smile," shares 343 Industries' Robert Semsey on the Gofundme page. The fundraiser and information on how to contribute can be found here.

Hauch spent over 20 years working as an environmental and technical artist across the game industry, including over a decade at Guild Wars 2 developer ArenaNet in lead and principle technical artist positions and his most recent work as a technical art lead for the Halo Infinite team at 343 Industries.

Related Jobs

ZigZaGame Inc
ZigZaGame Inc — Shinagawa, Japan
[04.09.20]
Motion Graphic Designer- Marketing
Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[04.09.20]
Concept Artist (Temporary)
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Los Angeles, California, United States
[04.08.20]
Level Designer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Novato, California, United States
[04.08.20]
SENIOR ENVIRONMENT ARTIST


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image