Obituary: Halo Infinite and Guild Wars 2 lead technical artist Jens Hauch

Career technical artist Jens Hauch has passed away at the age of 46.

Coworkers at 343 Industries shared news of his passing on social media this week, alongside a link to a fundraiser set up by friends and teammates to help cover expenses and support his family.

"Jens was a much-loved member of our 343 Industries family, and we will deeply miss his warm and generous spirit...and his radiant smile," shares 343 Industries' Robert Semsey on the Gofundme page. The fundraiser and information on how to contribute can be found here.

Hauch spent over 20 years working as an environmental and technical artist across the game industry, including over a decade at Guild Wars 2 developer ArenaNet in lead and principle technical artist positions and his most recent work as a technical art lead for the Halo Infinite team at 343 Industries.