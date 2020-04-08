Get a job: Visual Concepts is hiring an Online Software Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Novato, California

Visual Concepts is one of the world’s top game development studios with a flat, entrepreneurial, and non-corporate work environment. We have a proven track record having shipped over 100 multi-SKU titles to great critical acclaim.

A pioneer in video games across multiple generations and the creator of some of the top-rated video game franchises including 2K Sports and the NBA 2K series, Visual Concepts is widely regarded as one of the world's top studios. A subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO), Visual Concepts continues to innovate in gameplay, creativity and technology.

Our studios in Novato, CA; Agoura Hills, CA; Foothill Ranch, CA; Budapest, Hungary; Shanghai, China; and Seoul, South Korea are committed to gaming and technical innovation and offer top candidates the opportunity to learn and grow with some of the smartest and most creative minds in the industry.

We have a super flat structure where initiative and smarts and passion make things happen, and politics simply don’t exist. For these reasons, and because of our consistent stability and success as a studio, some of the world’s smartest people come here and stay here.

What You Will Do:

Work with designers to understand and define design requirements

Prototype, iterate, and polish to deliver on design vision

Implement and maintain systems and features that drive the shared online components used by the client team (matchmaking, game invites, voice chat, arbitration, presence, etc.)

Work with the server team to establish and enforce service contracts for features you own

Write clean, efficient, and reliable code

Design systems and interfaces for use by other teams

Debug stability, usability, and performance issues

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or equivalent qualifications

Minimum 2 years of experience in the games industry

Excellent C/C++ skills

Excellent communication skills and ability to work effectively across disciplines

Ability to adapt to a highly customized and well-established development environment

Self-motivated and able to work independently

Experience applying common optimization techniques

Passion for developing great games

Bonus:

Experience working with first party online SDKs

Experience with cross-platform AAA development

Knowledge of first party certification requirements for online features

Experience working with a large codebase

