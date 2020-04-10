Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 10, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 10, 2020
arrowPress Releases
April 10, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Animal Crossing: New Horizons pulled from online stores in China

Animal Crossing: New Horizons pulled from online stores in China

April 10, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
April 10, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online

Copies of Animal Crossing: New Horizons have been pulled from online retailers in China, a removal Reuters says is the Chinese government's response to its use by vocal activists calling for Hong Kong's independence from China.

While the Nintendo Switch officially launched in China late last year, New Horizons isn’t one of the few games approved and officially available for purchase in China at this point, so those in search of the game instead turn to gray market online retailers to secure a copy.

Those gray market retailers technically ban the sale of imported games, but actual enforcement of that rule tends to be lax and inconsistent. Niko Partners’ Daniel Ahmad has an insightful thread on the whole debacle that dives into the history and reason for this sudden enforcement.

In addition to what's mentioned by the Reuters report, Ahmad notes that sellers on the storefront Taobao have been told they cannot list imported versions of New Horizons though both note that the prevalence of user-made content critical of the Chinese government is likely at least partially to blame for the removal.

Related Jobs

Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Novato, California, United States
[04.09.20]
Online Software Engineer
Hipster Whale
Hipster Whale — Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
[04.08.20]
Server Engineer (Senior)
Game Closure
Game Closure — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.03.20]
Backend Engineer
Game Closure
Game Closure — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.03.20]
Senior Game Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image