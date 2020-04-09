Video: How to sell your game without feeling sleazy

In this GDC 2020 virtual talk, Chris Zukowski teaches you the basics of copywriting in a way that doesn't feel sleazy.

Many game makers don't have the luxury of working with a marketing department, and Zukowski's talk highlights some simple, straightforward strategies for promoting your work without feeling like a shill.

It was a great talk, so if you missed it live (or just want to refresh yourself) take advantage of the fact that Zukowski's talk is now free to watch on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

