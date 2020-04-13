Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 13, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 13, 2020
arrowPress Releases
April 13, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Ubisoft delays next For Honor season after sudden shift to work-from-home

Ubisoft delays next For Honor season after sudden shift to work-from-home

April 13, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
April 13, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

The COVID-19 pandemic, and the many teams now going near-entirely work-from-home in response, presents an interesting challenge for those working on live games like Ubisoft’s For Honor.

In the case of that particular team, Ubisoft says that developers were able to quickly adapt to their new remote roles and are working to keep things running as usual for For Honor’s online battles.

But even a quick adjustment can’t stave off delays. In this case, Ubisoft says that the initial disruption of the sudden work-from-home shift has had some effects on how it’ll be able to deliver content in the near-term, including the launch of this year’s second season.

“On our side, the team is still hard at work to keep For Honor fully operational even though we are doing so from home,” reads a statement from the team. “We are proud of how quickly everyone on the For Honor development team has adapted to the situation. However, even with all our efforts during these times, the disruption over the past weeks is having an impact on our ability to deliver our near term content updates. For this reason, we have taken the decision to delay the release of Year 4 Season 2 to June 11, 2020.”

It's a tough call to delay a major content drop, and one more and more developers (including Square Enix around the same time) are having to face. On Ubisoft’s part, the team notes that it wasn’t an easy call to make but that “we are confident this was the right decision for us to be able to launch the content as we intended.”  

Related Jobs

Skydance
Skydance — Marina del Rey, California, United States
[04.13.20]
Senior Software Engineer - Gaming
Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[04.13.20]
Senior Audio Engineer
Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[04.13.20]
Technical Lighting Artist (Temporary)
Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[04.13.20]
Quality Assurance Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image