April 13, 2020
Valve is looking for devs to showcase games in the summer Steam Game Festival

April 13, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Valve is bringing back its Steam Game Festival showcase for the third time since its debut, this time offering developers a way to get eyes on their game demos through a six-day long digital showcase held during June.

The Summer Edition of the Steam Game Festival wants to put the spotlight on games coming out within the next year, meaning any devs with a game due out before summer 2021 that can get a demo build together and into Valve’s hands by May 15, 2020 are welcome to apply.

As with past Steam Game Festivals, players will only have access to participating demos for the duration of the event: June 9-14. Originally paired with the 2020 Game Awards, it’s meant as sort of a digital take on the traditional game expo, and likely a welcome opportunity for developers that had planned to tour a summer of game conventions before the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to large gatherings.

Applications for the Summer Edition are open through April 24, 2020.  Those interested need to be registered as a developer through Steamworks, opt a game in for Steam Game Festival consideration, and fill out the provided forms with any additional information.

More info on those exact steps can be found over on Steamworks.

Valve is also encouraging those selected to participate to host their own live streams during the event for an additional dose of community engagement, and plans to put together a schedule of dev-hosted digital events during the summer festival as the event approaches.

