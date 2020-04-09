The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Marina del Rey, California

Skydance Interactive – developers of the hit game The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners –is looking for Senior Software Engineers with specialties in AI, graphics, and low-level systems to help develop our next generation of groundbreaking games.

Duties include, but are not limited to:

Direct development of major game systems and engine architecture

Create efficient systems to deliver top tier experiences across a range of established and emerging platforms

Research and implement new technologies to push the boundaries of what our engine can achieve

Collaborate with the art and design teams to plan features and extend the overall vision of the game

Advise and mentor other members of the engineering team

Promote strong code discipline and engineering practice throughout the organization

Work with other leads and producers to establish game related tasks and schedules

Provide critical analysis of development practices with the goal of improving game quality, team efficiency, and cultivating a positive working environment

Help drive the product to completion with the highest standards of quality, performance, and polish

Requirements:

BS/MS in Computer Science or related fields, or equivalent experience

Mastery of C++11

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in AAA game development

Previous leadership experience or demonstrated leadership potential

Experience working with Unreal Engine 4

Shipped at least one PC/Console or VR game using UE4

Experience with code and data optimization

Experience in the design and architecture of game systems

Comfortable working within (and extending) an established code framework

