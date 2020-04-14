Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Capcom implementing work-from-home policy until early May

April 14, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
Monster Hunter and Resident Evil developer Capcom has implemented a remote working policy in Japan as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The studio has told employees in the region to work from home until at least May 6 to help protect staff and slow the spread of coronavirus.

"Capcom is committed to prioritizing the safety of employees, their families, our business partners and the public," reads a short statement. "We will closely monitor the plans and policies set forth by national and local governments in order to quickly act in working to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

The decision comes after the Japanese government declared a state of emergency, with the Governor of Tokyo also asking people to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary for the next four weeks.

