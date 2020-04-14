Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Obituary: Star Fox and Team Fortress 2 voice actor Rick May has passed away

Obituary: Star Fox and Team Fortress 2 voice actor Rick May has passed away

April 14, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
April 14, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Star Fox and Team Fortress 2 voice actor Rick May has passed away after contracting coronavirus. 

May is best known for voicing Peppy Hare in Star Fox 64, helping spawn the character's popular 'Do a barrel roll!' catchphrase, and Solider in Team Fortress 2. He also narrated and provided the voice of Genghis Khan in Age of Empires II.

Rekindle School, an independent Seattle-based art school where May had been teaching, shared news of his passing and paid tribute to his long and rewarding theatrical career. 

"Rick directed or appeared in over 300 shows, ranging from Shakespeare to musical comedy," reads an obituary on the Rekindle website. "The long time artistic director of Renton Civic Theatre and Civic Light Opera, Rick worked over many decades as a freelance actor and director.  He also toured in the award-winning one man play, Bully! An Adventure with Teddy Roosevelt."

Rekindle explained that May suffered a stroke in February, and despite pulling through caught COVID-19 when he was moved into a nursing home for rehabilitation. The school is encouraging those who'd like to send condolences to his family to do so through its website.

