Newsbrief: Canadian studio Breaking Walls has raised $1.75 million to boost development on Away: The Survival Series.

As reported by GamesBeat, the funding has been provided by Game Seer Venture Partners and will take the form of venture debt.

Breaking Walls is planning on self-publishing Away, which tasks players with surviving in a hostile wilderness as a hardy Sugar Glider, and said it was inspired to create the game after watching nature documentaries.