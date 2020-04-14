Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 14, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 14, 2020
arrowPress Releases
April 14, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Obituary: Mathematician and Game of Life creator John Conway has passed away

Obituary: Mathematician and Game of Life creator John Conway has passed away

April 14, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
April 14, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More:

British mathematician John Horton Conway, the inventor of the Game of Life, has passed away from complications related to COVID-19. 

Princeton, where Conway has worked as a professor since 1987, shared the news, and celebrated his achievements in mathematics along with his "unbounded curiosity and enthusiasm" for other subjects. 

Conway was perhaps best known for his work in the theory of finite groups, knot theory, number theory, combinational game theory, and coding theory, and for the invention of the cellular automation called the Game of Life

He devised the zero-player game in 1970, and posited that the title belonged to a "growing class of what are called 'simulation games'" because of its "analogies with the rise, fall, and alterations of a sociality of living organisms."

The game is 'played' on a two-dimensional orthogonal grid of square cells, each of which interacts with its neighbors and can live, die, and multiply depending on initial conditions.

It's a passive experience that asks players to create an initial configuration before sitting back and watching how it evolves as that rule is repeatedly applied to future generations. 

Friends, colleagues, and students have been paying tribute to the late mathematical on the Princeton website and social media.

"John Conway was an amazing mathematician, game wizard, polymath and storyteller who left an indelible mark on everyone he encountered -- colleagues, students and beyond -- inspiring the popular imagination just as he unraveled some of the deepest mathematical mysteries," said Igor Rodnianski, professor of mathematics and chair of the Department of Mathematics. 

"His childlike curiosity was perfectly complemented by his scientific originality and the depth of his thinking. It is a great loss for us and for the entire mathematical world."

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.14.20]
Senior Gameplay Designer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.14.20]
Gameplay Designer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.14.20]
Audio Designer
Skyhook Games
Skyhook Games — Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
[04.13.20]
Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image