PlayStation is pulling together a $10 million fund to support indie devs during COVID-19

April 14, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
The folks at PlayStation and Sony Interactive Entertainment have announced a two-pronged initiative in response to COVID-19. That new program, Play At Home, dishes out free games to players while also setting up a sizable fund to help independent developers stay afloat during these turbulent times.

SIE hasn't opened up applications for the developer fund quite yet, but CEO and president Jim Ryan explains in a PlayStation blog post that it currently has $10 million put aside with the goal of helping out SIE’s independent development partners during the uncertainty brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Independent developers are vital to the heart and soul of the gaming community and we understand the hardships and financial struggles that many smaller gaming studios are facing,” writes Ryan.

Details on exactly how much participating devs can receive and what factors determine eligibility aren’t available right now, but Ryan says additional info on the fund “will be made available soon.”

On the player-focused side of the Play At Home initiative, PlayStation is offering up free digital copies of Journey and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection to PlayStation users from now until May 5, 2020.

“People all over the world are doing the right thing by staying home to help contain the spread of COVID–19,” writes Ryan. “We are deeply grateful to everyone practicing physical distancing and take our responsibility as a home entertainment platform seriously, so we are asking our community to continue supporting the safe choice and the need to Play At Home.”

