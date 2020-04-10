Get a job: Join Skyhook Games as a Game Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Liverpool, England

We are seeking a Game Designer to join our growing team to help make our newly signed IP. You will work closely with all disciplines within the studio, taking responsibility for the creation and implementation of gameplay levels, designed within the boundaries of the games real world setting and mechanics.

You will also be required to aid in the balance and playtesting of the games core mechanics and economy, helping senior design to iterate and polish the games underlying structure.

Key Responsibilities

Design and build levels: From initial map design to white-box/block-out, through to final implementation in engine

Feedback and Review teams work in a clear and constructive manner

Playtest and balance gameplay mechanics

Apply artistic and programmatic perspectives to work

Essential Skills

Industry experience within a development studio

2 or more published titles

A passion for all forms of games

Excellent Communication skills (Verbal and Written)

Ability to receive and implement feedback

3d modelling package experience (Blender, Max or Maya)

Unity experience (A good working knowledge of the Unity engine)

Ability to work independently without close supervision

Be self-motivated and proactive as well as working under guidance and as part of a team

Beneficial Skills

Experience with Jira and Confluence or similar

Experience with Photoshop or similar

Source control experience (SVN)

Experience with or playing Simulation Games

UE4 experience (A good working knowledge of the UE4 engine)

Important

We will need to see examples of your work when applying, so please link to an online portfolio, cv etc.

The role eventually needs to be in house, but for the time being can be remote.

This is initially a 12 month contract but may extend.

We are not looking to speak with recruiters at this time.

If you think you meet the requirements and are interested in applying for the role, please apply through the link above.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.