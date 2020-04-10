Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Join Skyhook Games as a Game Designer

April 14, 2020 | By Staff
Game Designer, Skyhook Games

Location: Liverpool, England

We are seeking a Game Designer to join our growing team to help make our newly signed IP. You will work closely with all disciplines within the studio, taking responsibility for the creation and implementation of gameplay levels, designed within the boundaries of the games real world setting and mechanics.

You will also be required to aid in the balance and playtesting of the games core mechanics and economy, helping senior design to iterate and polish the games underlying structure.

Key Responsibilities

  • Design and build levels: From initial map design to white-box/block-out, through to final implementation in engine
  • Feedback and Review teams work in a clear and constructive manner
  • Playtest and balance gameplay mechanics
  • Apply artistic and programmatic perspectives to work

Essential Skills

  • Industry experience within a development studio
  • 2 or more published titles
  • A passion for all forms of games
  • Excellent Communication skills (Verbal and Written)
  • Ability to receive and implement feedback
  • 3d modelling package experience (Blender, Max or Maya)
  • Unity experience (A good working knowledge of the Unity engine)
  • Ability to work independently without close supervision
  • Be self-motivated and proactive as well as working under guidance and as part of a team 

Beneficial Skills

  • Experience with Jira and Confluence or similar
  • Experience with Photoshop or similar
  • Source control experience (SVN)
  • Experience with or playing Simulation Games
  • UE4 experience (A good working knowledge of the UE4 engine)

Important

We will need to see examples of your work when applying, so please link to an online portfolio, cv etc.

The role eventually needs to be in house, but for the time being can be remote.

This is initially a 12 month contract but may extend.

We are not looking to speak with recruiters at this time.

If you think you meet the requirements and are interested in applying for the role, please apply through the link above.

