Video: Understanding the rules of Baba Is You

In this GDC 2020 virtual talk Arvi Teikari, developer of the puzzle game Baba Is You, describes how the game's unique sentence-based rule system was implemented.

It was a concise, detailed look at how this innovative game works, as well as the various iterations and difficulties it went through during development.

Teikari's presentation was fantastic, so if you didn't catch it live make sure to watch it now (for free!) over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.