Latest iteration of EGM ceases publication

Electronic Gaming Monthly's Josh Harmon published a post to the EGM website today explaining that the game media outlet will stop publishing new stories, though its archive will remain online "for the foreseeable future."

This appears to be the end for this latest reincarnation of EGM, the website for which launched last summer with a small staff and a promise to focus its efforts on publishing one high-quality original feature every day.

Word is already spreading online that the outlet is no longer accepting freelance pitches, and writers have taken to Twitter to express remorse for both EGM and commissioned work which will now no longer be published (at least, by EGM).

It's yet unclear how this will affect the continued publication of EGM Media's magazines (like Walmart GameCenter), where the work of EGM editors also appeared.