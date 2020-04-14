Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Latest iteration of EGM ceases publication of daily features

April 14, 2020 | By Alex Wawro
Electronic Gaming Monthly's Josh Harmon published a post to the EGM website today explaining that the game media outlet will stop publishing new features, though its archive will remain online "for the foreseeable future."

This appears to be a significant cut for this latest reincarnation of EGM, the website for which launched last summer with a small staff and a promise to focus its efforts on publishing one high-quality original feature every day.

Word is already spreading online that the outlet is no longer accepting freelance pitches, and writers have taken to Twitter to express remorse for both EGM and commissioned work which will now no longer be published (at least, by EGM).

The EGM website will continue to publish news coverage, and EGM staff expect to continue working on EGM Media's magazines like Walmart GameCenter.

Update: An earlier version of this story mistakenly suggested the EGM website was ceasing all publication, when in fact it appears the website will continue to publish regular news coverage for the foreseeable future.

