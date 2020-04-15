Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

April 15, 2020
April 15, 2020
Pokemon Rumble Rush is being shut down one year after launch

April 15, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
Newsbrief: Pokemon Rumble Rush is being shut down one year after it launched on iOS and Android. The free-to-play mobile title landed on July 23, 2019, and will be switched off for good on July 22, 2020.

Developer Ambrella broke the news to fans in a short in-game message that was posted on Reddit, but didn't offer any reason for the game's closure. 

The title is published by The Pokemon Company and is the fifth entry in the Pokemon Rumble series. Like its predecessors, the game features toy Pokemon that can be controlled through tap controls.

Players progress by moving battling their way through islands containing other pocket monsters and boss Pokemon that must be defeated.

