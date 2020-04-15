Nifty Games secures over $12 million to develop sports titles for mobile

Mobile developer-publisher Nifty Games has raised over $12 million in Series A funding to create a range of officially licensed sports titles.

The funding round was led by March Capital Partners and backed by previous investors including aXiomatic Gaming and Defy Partners.

The studio will used to funds to finance the development of its debut title NFL Clash, which is being pitched as a 'clash style' quick-session, head-to-head football game. The title is being made in partnership with the National Football League and National Football League Players Association, and is due to launch later this year.

The California-based studio also has an unnamed "authentic NBA basketball game" in the pipeline that's being developed in partnership with the National Basketball Association and the National Basketball Players Association.