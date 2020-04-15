Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 15, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 15, 2020
arrowPress Releases
April 15, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nifty Games secures over $12 million to develop sports titles for mobile

Nifty Games secures over $12 million to develop sports titles for mobile

April 15, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
April 15, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Mobile developer-publisher Nifty Games has raised over $12 million in Series A funding to create a range of officially licensed sports titles.

The funding round was led by March Capital Partners and backed by previous investors including aXiomatic Gaming and Defy Partners. 

The studio will used to funds to finance the development of its debut title NFL Clash, which is being pitched as a 'clash style' quick-session, head-to-head football game. The title is being made in partnership with the National Football League and National Football League Players Association, and is due to launch later this year. 

The California-based studio also has an unnamed "authentic NBA basketball game" in the pipeline that's being developed in partnership with the National Basketball Association and the National Basketball Players Association.

Related Jobs

Industrial Toys @ EA
Industrial Toys @ EA — Pasadena, California, United States
[04.15.20]
Senior Software Engineer - Game Tech (C++)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.15.20]
Senior UX Designer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[04.14.20]
Software Engineer - Generalist
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Foothill Ranch, California, United States
[04.14.20]
Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image