Indie Megabooth winding down operations due to coronavirus

April 15, 2020 | By Alex Wawro
More: Indie, Business/Marketing

Founder Kelly Wallick and the Indie Megabooth team published a farewell note today explaining that the long-running indie game showcase will cease operating -- at least, for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's another notable casualty of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, as Wallick cites cancelled events and a "high level of uncertainty" as the main reasons for shutting down the nearly decade-old Megabooth operation.

The business -- which brought dynamic showcases of indie games to events around the world -- is expected to wind down operations this month and continue in "hibernation" for the foreseeable future; in the meantime, the Megabooth team has set up a PayPal link to accept donations from supporters.

They've also revamped their planned Steam sale early next month and now plan to present it as the "Indie MEGABOOTH Going Away (for now) Sale", in which over a hundred games featured by IMB will go on sale May 5th; the devs involved have agreed to pay-what-you-want revenue shares with IMB, and whatever money the organization takes in will be joined with donations to pay for IMB's outstanding obligations and upkeep.

"Although this is really sad, I want to celebrate all the good we were able to do together and the impact we all had on the indie scene as it was expanding and changing over the last decade," reads an excerpt of Wallick and the IMB team's post. "The best way to help support IMB right now is to help us kick off the end of this era with a bang during the Steam Sale and to send any love and happy memories our way."

