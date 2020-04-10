Video: Understanding how people shop for games on Steam

In this GDC 2020 virtual talk game developer and marketer Chris Zukowski explains why he spent months watching people browse Steam, and shares the results of his research.

It was an engaging and intriguing hour of insights into the little details of the Steam shopping experience, with lots of useful anecdotes from actual Steam customers and practical advice drawn from Zukowski's own experience.

It was a great talk, especially if you're at all curious about how to improve your presence on Steam, and now you can watch it completely free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

