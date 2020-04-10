Get a job: Remedy seeks an Audio Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Espoo, Finland

Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Control, Quantum Break, Max Payne, Alan Wake and Death Rally and one of the leading independent game studios in the world is looking for an Audio Designer for a key role working on Remedy’s projects.

Join the team behind action-packed and story-driven gaming experiences that have acclaimed several best audio nominations in DICE, Develop and G.A.N.G. awards. As an Audio Designer, you will be creating compelling and immersive content for all our projects together with rest of the audio team and creative stakeholders.

Responsibilities

Design, edit and implement high quality in-game sound effects (cinematics, gameplay, environment and level ambience, UI, foley etc.) for our projects and marketing purposes.

Participate in outsourcing development for cinematics, levels and music.

Assist with polishing and bug fixing efforts.

Work in systematic and problem-solving manner under tight schedules.

Work as an active member of the audio team and participate in planning and meetings.

Requirements and qualifications

Proven track record on quality audio design and implementation skills.

Experience on studio-based and outsourced sound effects production work.

Experience with standard audio creation software – REAPER, Izotope RX etc.

Positive and solution-oriented approach to work.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills (in English).

The ideal candidate will also have

Experience in AAA game development.

Experience in cinematic storytelling and FPS games.

Experience in shipping AAA projects.

Demonstrated passion for entertainment products.

Knowledge of scripting or programming.

Formal education in a relevant field, e.g. audio engineering, game design etc.

What's in it for you?

Yes, you get to move to Finland where the quality of life is exceptional and cost of living is affordable.

Moving to a new country can be intimidating, but our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we’ll take care of everything else.

You will be offered competitive compensation with a bonus system.

We work hard, but at Remedy we believe in a great work life balance. Happy people work better. In Finland you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation every year. This is on top of public holidays and other special occasions.

Above all, you get to work on awesome, unique video games that the global audience is interested in at a studio where your input is valued. We try our hardest to keep our team sizes and the work load sensible, so your contributions feel valuable.

To apply, please fill in the application form with your portfolio, CV and other information relevant to the position. Please note that for us to be able to evaluate your application a portfolio (or link to your portfolio) needs to be attached to the application.

The position will be filled as soon as a suitable applicant is found.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.