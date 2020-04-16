Selena Gomez suing fashion game makers for using likeness without permission

American singer Selena Gomez is suing the makers of fashion-focused mobile title Clothes Forever - Styling Game for using her likeness without permission.

The free-to-play game is currently available on both iOS and Android, and features a number of in-app purchases at prices ranging from $0.99 to $99.99.

An App Store listing names Chinese company Guangzhou Feidong Software Technology Co as the seller and British firm MutantBox Interactive Limited as the copyright holder.

As reported by Variety, Gomez is suing both companies for $10 million in damages, and claims she would never have consented to being featured in a "bug-riddled" game that relies on the use of "unsavory" in-app purchases.

"Defendants never requested, consulted, or informed Gomez regarding the use of any of her publicity rights in connection with the Game," reads the suit.

"Nor, if asked, would Gomez have consented to such use for the Game, which apparently relies on the unsavory practice of luring its users to make in-game purchases in amounts as much as $99.99 to fund imaginary spending in the Game and unlock features."

Although Gomez isn't mentioned explicitly, a description of the game on the App Store name-drops a number of celebrities and features their likenesses in promotional screenshots (as shown below).

"Clothes Forever will allow you to live out all your fantasies and become the fashionista you were born to be," reads the App Store blurb. "Interact with the most beautiful models and celebrities; the likes of Kardashian, Gigi, Beyonce, Taylor, and more will be dropping by and asking for YOUR fashion advise!"

At the time of writing, Clothes Forever is still available for download on the App Store, although the game's official website is offline.