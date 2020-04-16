Obituary: Final Fantasy voice actor Keiji Fujiwara has passed away

Japanese voice actor Keiji Fujiwara, who is known for playing Ardyn in Final Fantasy XV and Reno in Final Fantasy VII Remake, has passed away.

Air Agency, the talent company founded by Fujiwara in 2006, shared the news (via Anime News Network) and explained he had been battling with cancer for some time.

As well as starring in video games and leading Air Agency as a representative director, Fujiwara also has roles in a number of high-profile movies and anime series.

He notably provided the Japanese dub for Robert Downey, Jr as Tony Stark in The Avengers, and held main cast roles in shows like Fullmetal Alchemist, Eureka 7, and Crayon Shin-chan.