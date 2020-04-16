Superplus Games nets $4.7 million to create casual PvP titles for mobile

Finnish mobile studio Superplus Games has raised $4.7 million to create player-versus-player casual games.

As reported by VentureBeat, the funding round was led by Makers Fund with additional financing from Business Finland and Sisu Game Ventures.

Founded in 2015 by a group of former Rovio and Digital Chocolate developers, Superplus' debut title, a physics-based tank battler called Hills of Steel, has amassed over 37 million downloads to date.

Since then, the studio has churned out a sequel in the form of Hills of Steel 2 and diversified its portfolio with Brawls of Steel, an "instant battle royale" title set in a colorful arena.