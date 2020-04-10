Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Stardock Entertainment is hiring a Graphics Programmer

April 16, 2020 | By Staff
Graphics Programmer, Stardock Entertainment

Location: Plymouth, Michigan

Stardock Entertainment continually breaks new technical ground across our catalog of PC game titles spanning 4X and Real-Time Strategy and Action Adventure. We are currently seeking a Graphics Programmer to work on our next-generation game engine for both announced and unannounced titles to build up our team of dedicated and experienced talent! This is a salaried, full-time position at our Plymouth, Michigan studio.

Primary Responsibilities Include:

  • Work with the artists and designers to produce next-generation graphics
  • Troubleshoot technical issues related to graphics
  • Optimize graphics to run on a variety of platforms and machine specifications  
  • Create and maintain tools for artists to visualize and debug their assets

 Education and/or Experience Desired:

  • A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or related field
  • 3+ years experience in C++ required
  • Familiarity with 3D math, including quaternions and matrix math required
  • Shipped at least one commercial game
  • Experience with all core areas of graphics development (Shaders, Animation, Post-Effects, PBR Materials, and particles) while demonstrating a specialization in one of those areas required
  • Critical eye for attention to detail
  • Familiarity with 3D graphics hardware and driver stack
  • Experience with at least one graphics API: OpenGL, Direct3D, Vulkan, Metal; and a shading language like HLSL or GLSL
  • Experience developing on current generation or next-generation console is a plus

Interested? Apply now.

